ActionSA and ANC team up to remove DA in Tshwane from power

Despite speaking ill of the African National Congress for more than a decade, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirmed teaming up with the ANC to remove the “abusive” Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane from power. Mashaba told IOL during the Joburg speaker election this week that discussions between the ANC and his party were under way to disempower the opposition.

He said the DA had abused them for the longest time and it was time to dethrone them. “Discussions are under way through the senate we are now engaging our structures in Gauteng to get the views on what to do with Tshwane,” he said. “We have had problems with the DA in Tshwane. They deliberately spoiled their ballots when we elected the ActionSA speaker. These are not things to forget.”

He added that his party was now free to exercise their powers and rights without any commitment. Recently, ActionSA renounced its pledge to never sleep in the same bed as the ANC in any capacity related to governance. Mashaba declined to be part of the National Government of National Unity (GNU) because it was led by the ANC.

But in Joburg metro ActionSA agreed to vote with the ANC only if the former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was removed. This is after the DA made a U-turn on the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) agreement that no party should be in bed with the ANC. The DA agreed to join forces with ANC to form the GNU betraying the parties in the MPC.

So Mashaba said they could tolerate this toxic relationship. “As ActionSA we cannot be in an abusive relationship forever. So we have the fullest right to exercise our rights. When you try to abuse us you really think we will be in that relationship? Not with us,” he maintained. Meanwhile, Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesuifi also confirmed that they were in talks with other parties including ActionSA to disempower DA in Tshwane.