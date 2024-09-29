ActionSA appoints communications guru Solly Moeng to senate position

ActionSA has appointed seasoned communications and public relations expert Solly Moeng as its director of stakeholder relations in the presidency. Moeng, who has over two decades of leadership experience in strategic communications and reputation management, has also been included in the political party’s senate, which is its highest decision-making body.

The 57-year-old joined ActionSA in April 2024, as its head of international relations ahead of the May general election. ActionSA says his new appointment will prove pivotal in helping the party to build stronger relationships with key stakeholders across the political, economic and social spectrum. To that end he will oversee the party’s engagement with civil society, business leaders, government representatives, diplomatic corps and other key players.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said: "His wealth of experience in managing high-level stakeholder relations, coupled with his well-recorded passion for the future of South Africa, makes him the ideal candidate to help us drive our vision of positive change and accountable governance." Having advised corporations as well as NGOs and government entities at senior executive level, Moeng has played a significant role in promoting ethical governance and responsible leadership across South Africa, ActionSA added. Moeng said he was excited to take on this role at such a critical juncture of multiparty governance in South Africa’s political evolution.