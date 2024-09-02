ActionSA bids farewell to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and welcomes Justice Mandisa Maya

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya officially commenced her duties as the Chief Justice of South Africa on Sunday, September 1, 2024. This follows the retirement of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

ActionSA has expressed appreciation for Zondo, whose tenure ended on 31 August 2024. After 27 years of distinguished service, Zondo leaves behind a legacy marked by his steadfast commitment to the rule of law and his role in the State Capture Commission. According to ActionSA’s Parliamentary Caucus Leader Athol Trollip, “Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has served with remarkable humility and an unwavering commitment to justice“.

“His leadership, especially during the complex and impactful State Capture Commission, has left an indelible mark on our judiciary,” Trollip said. Zondo’s tenure has been notably defined by his role in the State Capture Commission, which unveiled critical issues within the state and demanded urgent reform. Trollip also emphasised that “the enduring legacy of Zondo will be judged on how effectively the findings of the Commission are acted upon”. “The forthcoming and much-needed actions to address these findings will be crucial for our democratic integrity.”

While acknowledging Zondo’s contributions, ActionSA also highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the judiciary’s performance under his leadership. Issues such as slow accountability processes, missing dockets, and low conviction rates for serious crimes, which remain pressing. Trollip said: “It is essential that we confront these challenges openly. The slow pace of accountability and the serious concerns about unresolved dockets and conviction rates require immediate attention.” As Justice Mandisa Maya commences her term as South Africa’s first woman Chief Justice, ActionSA sees this transition as an important moment for the judiciary.