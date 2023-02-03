Pretoria - ActionSA has called for the resignation of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell and her mayoral committee, saying the DA-led coalition is failing to deliver services to residents. Speaking to eNCA, ActionSA chairperson in Gauteng Bongani Baloyi said there was evidence that Ekurhuleni was in a worse state under the leadership of Campbell.

“As we have said in the past, Tania doesn’t have the capacity to deal with such a complex institution. It’s unfortunate that the coalition has given birth to a situation where people who would have never been considered to be mayors are now mayors and leaders of these big institutions and it’s detrimental to service delivery and these institutions.” Baloyi said that every passing day presented an opportunity for Campbell to prove the party right or wrong before a motion of no confidence was brought against her. “We can’t allow this continued unmitigated disaster of a mayor and her executive to continue in the manner where there is deterioration of services… This is a disaster, the DA has proven that it cannot govern, it cannot lead a coalition. What happened in Johannesburg is now coming to Ekurhuleni.”

In her response, Campbell accused ActionSA of playing petty politics. “They need to do what they need to do. We have a mandate, we know what our mandate is, we know that we want to give services and we are not going to play petty politics about it,” she told the broadcaster. Earlier, two DA councillors in Ekurhuleni resigned, claiming that the municipality was in trouble and that there had been little service delivery under the minority government in that region.

“The Star” saw letters of resignation from the Chief Whip of Council Alderman Khetha Shandu, and chairperson of an oversight committee and ward 25 councillor Pieter Henning. Baloyi said these resignations were indicative of the implosion taking place as a result of the DA’s failures to lead coalitions. “Both councillors Shandu and Henning also resigned as City of Ekurhuleni councillors, with Henning citing a ‘total lack of service delivery’ as the reason for his resignation,” he said.

