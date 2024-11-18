ActionSA calls for KZN Education MEC to take urgent intervention at Matimane Primary School over dire conditions

ActionSA’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango has written a public letter to the province’s MEC for Education, Sipho Hlomuka, urging Hlomuka to address the water and sanitation crisis at Matimane Primary School in kwaNongoma. “This issue has created unfavourable conditions that jeopardise the health, safety, and dignity of both learners and staff. Matimane Primary School has never had access to running water or alternative water sources such as JoJo tanks.

“And according to the SGB’s deputy chairperson, the school’s principal collects water using her vehicle from nearby homes, and learners are required to bring water from home in water bottles,” wrote Mncwango. Mncwango went on to say that the shortage of water exacerbates the school’s already poor sanitary status. He also claimed that the school has only two mobile toilets, one for 108 students and one for staff. Both male and female students use the same bathroom, leading to congestion and unsanitary conditions, said the politician. Mncwango said the long-drop toilet constructions have deteriorated to the point that they pose safety risks.

“In 2022 and 2023, two companies were contracted to renovate four classrooms, two per year. Unfortunately, the current conditions of these classrooms are worse than before the renovations.” Mncwango listed these conditions as needing to be addressed: Classroom floors There are potholes in classrooms flooring which pose a safety risk.

Roofing The roof is composed of cheap corrugated iron with noticeable cracks, enabling rainwater to leak in. Ceiling The classroom ceilings contain gaps, which contributes to their degradation. Paint The paint was improperly applied and is already flaking. Two classrooms are presently useless due to unsafe circumstances, but the other two remain in use.

Due to staffing constraints, the school's 108 students are taught by five instructors and a principal. Insufficient resources limit the school’s capacity to provide quality education. “We urgently call on your office to investigate the contractors responsible for the renovations and hold them accountable for substandard work. Expedite repairs and renovations to the classrooms and ensure the ceilings, floors, and roofing are made safe and durable. “Address the sanitation crisis by removing the taped-off long-drop toilets and replacing them with permanent, hygienic facilities. Provide JoJo tanks or connect the school to a reliable water source to resolve the water crisis,” said Mncwango.