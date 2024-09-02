ActionSA calls for probe into justice minister Simelane after VBS loan exposed

ActionSA’s parliamentary caucus leader Athol Trollip has raised concerns about the integrity of Justice Minister Thembi Simelane after her VBS Mutual Bank-linked financial dealings during her tenure as Polokwane mayor. Simelane reportedly received a loan of R575,600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions in 2016, when she was still the mayor of the Polokwane Municipality. The company is understood to have been a third-party broker involved in alleged dodgy dealings with the VBS Mutual Bank.

The minister says the loan has since been paid back, but it was used to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton. In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Trollip said that the minister should have never accepted the loan. Trollip said he has requested an independent and urgent investigation into the matter.

Moreover, Trollip said he had formally written to President Cyril Ramphosa, the Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza, and the Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka seeking clarity and action. Trollip expressed his frustrations over not being able to find the minister’s declarations in the public register, specifically regarding the loan and the coffee shop. ‘’I want to ascertain from the Speaker because I can find it in the public register of the minister’s declaration.

“I want the Speaker to give me details of the minister’s declaration, did she declare the load, did she declare the coffee shop,’’ Trollip said. He emphasized the need for transparency and an independent prosecutor to handle the case impartially. “We can’t have a Minister of Justice who is implicated in corruption and impropriety,” Trollip said.

Furthermore, Trollip said it was essential that someone who heads up the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) is not compromised and has no vested interest in their own case. Trollip is pushing for the Public Protector to conduct a thorough investigation and, if any impropriety is found, to ensure that charges are filed. He also expressed scepticism about relying on the internal processes of the African National Congress (ANC) for resolving such matters, citing past failures and a lack of confidence in these procedures.

‘’We don’t have confidence in these processes, there’s just too many ANC ministers past and present that have failed that test and we want this matter to be investigated independently and expeditiously. “The minister must either clear her name or face suspension or resignation. “If the Public Protector decides not to investigate, we will consider our options, including litigation and other parliamentary levies, to ensure that the minister either proves her innocence or is held accountable,’’ he said.