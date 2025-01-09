ActionSA calls for Public Protector probe into Paul Mashatile's diamond gift from fraud-accused Louis Liebenberg

ActionSA has called for a formal investigation by the Public Protector into the questionable circumstances surrounding a diamond gift from Louis Liebenberg, a fraud-accused diamond smuggler, to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The party is seeking to determine whether this gift violates any ethical standards or breaches of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

Liebenberg, who faces over 40 charges including theft, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering, is known for illicitly trading in political favours. His decision to gift a large diamond to Mashatile, reportedly intended for his wife, raises serious ethical concerns, the party said. This act is further scrutinised due to Mashatile's alleged involvement in trading favours and his controversial lavish lifestyle. Last month, IOL reported that Mashatile’s acting spokesperson, Keith Khoza, issued a brief statement confirming that Humile Mashatile, the deputy president’s wife, was given an “unsolicited gift” of a precious stone by Liebenberg.

According to Khoza, the office of the deputy president had previously revealed that the stone’s authenticity and value were verified by professionals engaged by the head of Mashatile’s office, Mduduzi Mbada, in order to declare it in Parliament. However, as the process unfolded, several allegations emerged against Liebenberg. "Due to the nature of allegations made against the donor, the head of office decided that the gift be returned," Khoza said.

He confirmed that “arrangements are currently under way to return the gift” and that both Mashatile and Mrs. Mashatile were fully briefed and in agreement with the decision. Athol Trollip, ActionSA parliamentary leader, emphasised the need for transparency. “ActionSA believes serious questions arise about the Deputy President’s relationship with Louis Liebenberg, given the latter’s criminal background and known associations with corrupt individuals like Jacob Zuma,” Trollip said.

The controversy surrounding this gift is part of a broader pattern of corruption and questionable conduct, according to ActionSA, which points to similar cases involving high-ranking politicians such as Zizi Kodwa, the current and former presidents. ActionSA is alarmed by the NPA’s failure to adequately address such cases, which often result in undermined prosecutions due to prosecutorial errors. “ActionSA is committed to ensuring that political leaders serving in the highest offices of the land are above reproach and will tirelessly fight to entrench accountability and safeguard South Africa from the destructive corruption that continues to cripple our great country,'' said Trollip.