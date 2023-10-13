ActionSA condemns the appointment of State Capture-accused at Gauteng department

ActionSA has condemned the appointment of the State Capture-accused, Des van Rooyen and Papa Leshabane, as official members of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller and Tourism Authority Boards, respectively. According to the party, the Department of Economic Development received about 460 applications for the 31 posts that they advertised.

"Two of the 31 available positions were taken by Van Rooyen and Leshabane, indicating that corruption was rampant," it said. Van Rooyen is a former minister of finance, and Leshabane is a former director of Bosasa. Van Rooyen’s name popped up repeatedly, linked to the Gupta family for allegedly trying to sway a security tender at SAA.

Leshabane was found to be a middle-fielder through passing corrupt deals between Bosasa and government. In a statement, the party's Gauteng provincial chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni said this was a direct reflection of the lawlessness that has spread throughout the country. "This is a direct reflection of the lawlessness that has spread throughout the country as our government continues to reward money-hungry and corrupt individuals," he said.

Despite the release of the Zondo report a year ago, which implicated several current and former members of Parliament for advancing their own agendas at the expense of South Africans, Ngobezi complained that none of them had been prosecuted. Ngobeni maintained that corruption should be declared enemy number one and implemented with a zero-tolerance approach. He stated that the fight against corruption required support from community members to ensure that unethical behaviour and misconduct were addressed immediately for the betterment of the country.

"Long gone are the days that State resources are used for the self-enrichment of a few. As ActionSA, we believe that individuals who are found wanting should be held accountable and not promoted, as was the case with the two accused. It is crucial that preventative measures are applied," he said. He highlighted that ActionSA would remain committed to fighting against the decay and exploitation of the country. He said that it was time for corruption and greed to cease, adding that they had already caused extensive damage to the country. [email protected]