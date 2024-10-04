ActionSA criticises DA for prioritising service delivery along racial lines in Tshwane

Jackie Mathabathe, ActionSA Tshwane caucus leader, has criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane for prioritising service delivery based on race. This criticism follows Tshwane former mayor Randall Williams' recent disclosure of frustration over internal conflicts within the DA and concerns about factionalism, particularly regarding service delivery for white residents in Tshwane.

Williams accused Solly Msimanga and certain white councillors of targeting him, with support from Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen. A key incident Williams highlighted was the appointment of Solly’s ally, Cilliers Brink, to handle service delivery issues specifically for white residents. Williams claimed he was instructed to report these issues to Brink, a directive he refused, as he believed it undermined his authority as mayor.

He viewed this as part of a factional effort to oust him and elevate Brink, while also accusing the DA of selectively using motions of no confidence to their advantage. ActionSA strongly condemned these practices. In their statement, the party said: “ActionSA unequivocally condemns the DA for prioritising service delivery in the City of Tshwane along racial lines “In light of former mayor Randall Williams’ shocking revelation that the DA blatantly prioritises service delivery to white residents – at the expense of other racial groups in our city – our long-standing suspicions of the values of DA have been confirmed.”

The party further explained that they conducted market research, which revealed significant disparities in service delivery across different communities in Tshwane. According to the research, 64% of respondents in suburban areas reported an improvement in service delivery over the past 18 months, while only 24% of respondents in townships experienced the same. “ActionSA Tshwane caucus has persistently called for equitable service provision for all Tshwane residents, regardless of skin colour, but the DA has chosen to turn a blind eye to racial disparities,” the party added.

They stated that Williams' comments validated ActionSA’s stance. Their decision to withdraw from the coalition government in Tshwane was based on their refusal to be complicit in what they described as the DA’s discriminatory practices and maladministration. The party emphasised that, despite facing harsh criticism from the DA, ActionSA remains dedicated to advancing the rights and needs of all residents in Tshwane. “It is now clear that our departure from the multi-party coalition was not only justified, but also necessary, so as to uphold ActionSA’s values of fairness and equality, and to ensure that service delivery is improved to all residents of the City of Tshwane, and not just to a select few,” they concluded.