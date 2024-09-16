ActionSA cuts ties with DA, vows to tackle illegal trade, revamp workforce and fix inner city

ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni said they are on a mission to take the Tshwane metro, after cutting ties the Democratic Alliance (DA) led-coalition, pledging to address the issue of workforce capacity, rejuvenating the inner city and illegal trading by illegal foreigners. Ngobeni said this during the party’s provincial Imbizo, which was held at The Favours Cathedral Church, in Pretoria.

The event was attended by the party’s leader Herman Mashaba, City of Joburg Speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, and other members. Mashaba announced that the party has ditched the DA-led coalition in the Tshwane metro. Among others, the Imbizo was also aimed at engaging with the party’s members and supporters concerning the May 29 general elections, and to provide an update on the party’s structures and developments in the province.

In his address, Ngobeni outlined three key issues that they plan to focus on within all the Gauteng municipalities where the party has a strong showing. One of them was the issue of employing security guards and cleaners, inner city rejuvenation and sending back illegal foreigners to their homes. “We are going to insure all the security guards and cleaners, and even going further, we are going to insure even those that are working for the municipalities in Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Ngobeni claimed that cleaners, particularly waste removal workers who are working in Ekurhuleni, are abused by the government. “All those people must be in-sourced in Ekurhuleni. We are taking it further, because ours is to fight for the rights of those that are marginalised,” said Ngobeni. He said they want to take the Tshwane metro, with the intention of sorting out the issue of municipal workers.

“We cannot be dictated on how to resolve the issues of our people when we know we can resolve them. We want to take this municipality and lead it to the front.” He said inner city revitalisation is their biggest priority, including the illegal trading by the illegal foreigners in the city. “Our people are unable to sell their vegetables because foreigners have taken all the slots that are there. We want to see our municipalities, those that we have got power in to enforce by-laws in the inner cities, take over those hijacked buildings and give them back to South Africans.”