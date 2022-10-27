ActionSA, DA gutted Tania Campbell is no longer Ekurhuleni mayor

Pretoria – ActionSA, which was in a coalition with the DA in running the Ekurhuleni Municipality, said it was disappointed that Tania Campbell was removed as the city mayor. Campbell was unseated from her position on Wednesday during a motion of no confidence.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We share the disappointment of the residents of Ekurhuleni at the loss of a coalition government that was beginning to reveal positive changes. This loss is one that impacts service delivery and the fight against corruption, and paves the way for a return of a failed ANC governance of Ekurhuleni,” ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson, Bongani Baloyi, said. Campbell faced a motion of no confidence from the minority party caucus, which consists of the AIC, ICM, PAC, UDM, ATM, NFP, and Cope. However, the motion was brought by the ANC.

A total of 100 councillors supported her removal, while 93 voted against it. Meanwhile, the EFF councillors abstained from voting. Baloyi said they had anticipated in February that the motion of no confidence would happen and they tried to take steps to ensure that the coalition would survive the motion when the time came.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This position of ActionSA was criticised by the DA as trying to bring parties (into the coalition) through (the) back door. Regrettably, today these parties have now united in their opposition to our multi-party coalition government and ended the tenure of a government that was starting to produce positive changes.” He said that when it was known that the motion of no confidence was looming, there was no concerted effort to reach out to parties to defeat the motion. “As we approach the 2024 national and provincial elections, it will be imperative that these lessons of local government coalitions are learnt quickly and with humility.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking after her removal, Campbell said even though she led the city for 10 months, the coalition had a positive impact on the residents of Ekurhuleni. “Every one of the parties represented in the multi-party coalition has served diligently and carried out their responsibilities for the betterment of the residents of Ekurhuleni. “Residents, I want to assure you that our job is far from done. Those who seek power at all costs are one step closer to putting their hands back in the public purse to line their own pockets. Now, more than ever, we remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure that residents come first,” she said.