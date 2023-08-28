A stalemate between ActionSA and DA over the inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance in their coalition to oust the mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, has led to the collapse of the motion of no confidence. ActionSA withdrew its motion of no confidence against Gwamanda after the DA refused to accept a deal to give the PA two seats in the mayoral committee to vote with their coalition.

The motion of no confidence was expected to be held later this week, but ActionSA said it withdrew because it would not get sufficient votes after the DA pulled out. But the DA said the motions of no confidence are used to fight for positions. Instead of the motion of no confidence against the mayor, the DA said it was launching a petition to dissolve the council. ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont on Monday accused the DA of failing to put the interests of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa ahead of their own interests.

He said the DA had initially agreed to their motion to remove Gwamanda as mayor, but at the weekend it pulled out. This was because it did not want to work with the PA. “The withdrawal of the ActionSA-sponsored motion of no confidence is a difficult decision but necessitated after the DA confirmed categorically that they would not support the motion to remove Gwamanda. Without the DA support, the motion cannot succeed and continuing with it would only serve to damage the image of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa,” said Beaumont.

He said they will continue to engage the DA on the matter. But caucus leader of the DA in Johannesburg, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the motions of no confidence are used to fight for positions in council. She said they will instead launch a petition calling for the dissolution of the council. They want the motion to take place on November 2.

“The fate of this motion demonstrates that, far from providing a sustainable solution, no-confidence votes in Joburg have become a political tool to further destabilise our country’s biggest city. “The motions have descended into a vulgar fight over positions with extortionist parties like the Patriotic Alliance. The DA will have no part in perpetuating instability or fighting over positions,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku. [email protected]