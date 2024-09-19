ActionSA demands action against Gauteng Health officials following auditor-general’s report

ActionSA Gauteng has voiced significant concern regarding the Auditor-General’s (AG) recent report for the 2023/24 financial year on the Gauteng Department of Health. The AG's report revealed that while the Gauteng Department of Health received R61.3 billion for the 2023/24 financial year and spent R60.2 billion, several critical issues were highlighted.

These include R2.7 billion in irregular expenditure, R17 million in wasteful spending, R2.7 billion in material losses, and R4 billion owed to suppliers. Additionally, R1.1 billion remained unspent, with R590 million of this amount intended for specialised medical treatments. Emma Rose, an ActionSA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature, emphasised that the department’s poor financial management and irregular spending reflect a lack of effective leadership, exacerbating problems within the public health system.

“This poor performance has worsened the challenges in our public health system. The combination of under-expenditure and irregular spending highlights a clear lack of effective leadership and management in the department,” Rose stated. Rose further explained that the Auditor-General found that the Health Department provided false and misleading information. “For an institution like the Health Department to provide such misleading information undermines public confidence and compromises the lives of our citizens in this province. This further highlights the department’s lack of clear leadership and management,” she added.

Hospitals across Gauteng have experienced notable service delivery issues. Helen Joseph Hospital, for instance, has faced severe infrastructural problems, including inadequate sanitation and maintenance issues. Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, despite a significant budget allocation, has struggled with compliance and remedial work delays. Additionally, the South Rand Hospital has encountered challenges with long waiting times and shortages of essential medical supplies.

ActionSA opposes the Health Department’s financial mismanagement, arguing that it degrades healthcare quality and erodes public trust in institutions serving the province’s 15 million residents. Frustrated by the situation, ActionSA remarked, "It is unacceptable that while our healthcare facilities are under resourced and struggling to meet the needs of the population, significant portions of the budget are being wasted or mismanaged." The party is calling for immediate action against those implicated in the Auditor-General’s report, including Mr Lesiba Malotana, who was reportedly appointed without the necessary qualifications and is under investigation for possible irregularities amounting to R8 million.