ActionSA demands swift justice in Eldorado killing, allegedly by local cop

The murder of Chesnay Patricia Keppler, who was a crime prevention warden highlighted an appalling failure of the South African Police Service (SAPS), according to ActionSA. The 22-year-old Keppler was allegedly killed by her 42-year-old boyfriend in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg earlier this week. The boyfriend is a police officer.

It is alleged that the pair got into a domestic argument. He allegedly used his service weapon to kill her. ActionSA extended its condolences to the family and vowed to continue to support them in their period of loss. “We stand in solidarity with all who are grieving this devastating loss,” it said. ActionSA MP Dereleen James called on the police minister and national commissioner to take immediate and decisive action to address this tragedy and ensure that justice is served.

James also demanded an immediate deployment of a counter-corruption team to investigate allegations of systemic corruption within the Eldorado Park SAPS. “We cannot allow SAPS officers to misuse their authority to harm the very people they are meant to protect. “The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) must provide regular updates to the family of the deceased and the Eldorado Park community on the progress of the investigation,” she said.