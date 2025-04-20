ActionSA demands urgent investigation into Tembisa Hospital fire, calls for improved safety health standards

ActionSA has expressed serious concerns over the recent fire that engulfed the emergency unit of Tembisa Hospital on Saturday night. While the fire has been contained and no lives were lost, the party is calling for a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire and to ensure accountability from the Gauteng Department of Health.

ActionSA spokesperson on Health, Emma More, stated that Tembisa Hospital, like many public healthcare facilities in Gauteng, has long struggled with health and safety compliance and poor maintenance.' According to More, a recent Gauteng Department of Health report revealed that none of the 37 public hospitals in the province fully comply with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) regulations. More highlighted that this lack of compliance puts both patients and staff at significant risk, while also casting doubt on the successful implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI), which requires an estimated R6 billion to bring the hospitals up to safety standards.

“ActionSA is deeply concerned that Tembisa Hospital, already notorious for inflated prices and corruption, may face exorbitant repair costs following the fire. ''We will await the full investigation and any recommendations put forward, and we will continue to pursue the matter with the relevant authorities to protect lives and ensure fiscal responsibility,” More said. Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba addressed the situation during an interview on Newzroom Afrika, stating that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“At this stage, we don't know what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing, and it's being handled by an independent team, which includes the fire department and the police,” Modiba explained. Modiba also reassured the public that the emergency department where the fire occurred had recently undergone renovations, and any issues regarding Occupational Health and Safety would be addressed during the investigation. He emphasised that the Office of Health Standards Compliance had inspected the facility, and the affected area was not identified as a major concern during recent assessments.

“We have to let the proper investigation take place and avoid speculating about the cause of the fire. The Department of Labour is also on site to assess the situation,” Modiba said. In terms of patient care, Modiba confirmed that patients from the affected emergency unit were safely evacuated to other areas within the hospital. Some patients requiring further care were transferred to nearby academic hospitals. “The majority of the patients remain at Tembisa Hospital, where care continues without interruption,” Modiba said.