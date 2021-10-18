ActionSA files final replying affidavit with Electoral Court

The Electoral Court will on Thursday hear ActionSA's matter against the Electoral Commission of South Africa in a bid to have the party's name included on the ballot paper for the 1 November elections. This comes as the party fights to have the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) include the political party’s name on the ballot.

ActionSA filed its final replying affidavit with the Electoral Court. ActionSA has candidates in six municipalities across the country – Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Newcastle and KwaDukuza – but only its logo and not its name appears on the ballot paper prepared for the November 1 local government elections. In a statement, ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont said the affidavit was filed on Friday.

"The IEC has changed the focus in its papers. While initially focusing on the registration of ActionSA, it now relies on Section 23 of the Municipal Electoral Act and the power it affords the commission to produce ballot papers. ActionSA has adjusted its notice of motion accordingly to challenge the legality of the commission’s exercise of its powers under section 23,” he said. Another matter which the party raised in its affidavit included the IEC’s claims that it would be impossible to remedy the ballot paper due to time, cost and logistical considerations. However, according to Beaumont, following consultation with experts in the field of ballot paper printing who confirmed the viability of alternate remedies, including the production of stickers and rubber stamps to apply ActionSA’s name to the ballot paper, should the court rule in their favour.