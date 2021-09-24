ActionSA hands over a house for Heritage Day
Durban – ActionSA took to the streets on Friday as part of its Heritage Day celebration, where leader Herman Mashaba handed over a house to a resident that was rebuilt by its members in Ward 77 in Ivory Park, just north of Johannesburg.
The party said the house suffered damage due to an electrical surge as a result of persistent and unpredictable load-shedding.
#LetsFixSouthAfrica— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 24, 2021
The Green Mamba @Action4SA in Ivory Park this morning pic.twitter.com/j9sZp4aZ7v
Mashaba spoke to community members at Ivory Park, saying his party’s message was clear, they put the people first.
The newly formed party took their celebrations further north, into the city of Tshwane, where Mashaba, Gauteng provincial chairperson John Moodey and Tshwane mayoral candidate Abel Tau led the proceedings at Soshanguve Park.
#HeritageDay in Tshwane 🇿🇦@AbelTau1 @NkeleMolapo pic.twitter.com/tQGpofwFkI— ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 24, 2021
The party will also contest the mayoral position in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, with former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza as its candidate.
“ActionSA is a viable alternative in eThekwini with Dr Makhosi Khoza as a mayoral candidate. ActionSA is committed to preserving our beaches and growing our economy through the deliberate act of putting the people of eThekwini first,” ActionSA said.
Khoza’s mayoral campaign has placed significant importance on the cleaning up on Durban’s Blue Flag beach, which according to her, has become a health hazard and a danger zone.
Khoza said the state of the beaches are a result of the mismanagement of infrastructure maintenance and unmanaged urban migration, among other reasons.
“Everything that can be broken in eThekwini by the ANC, they have broken. Everything that can be stolen by the ANC, they have stolen. However, one thing they cannot succeed in is denying South Africans an opportunity to choose better during the local government elections.
“ActionSA would work to revive the economy and re-invest in our infrastructure, but we can only do so if every eligible resident votes the ANC out! We want eThekwini to go back to being the tourist envy of South Africa. We want to maintain pristine beaches and expand tourism into the rural areas of our city,” Khoza said.
Political Bureau