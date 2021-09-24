ActionSA hands over a house for Heritage Day

Durban – ActionSA took to the streets on Friday as part of its Heritage Day celebration, where leader Herman Mashaba handed over a house to a resident that was rebuilt by its members in Ward 77 in Ivory Park, just north of Johannesburg. The party said the house suffered damage due to an electrical surge as a result of persistent and unpredictable load-shedding.

#LetsFixSouthAfrica

The Green Mamba @Action4SA in Ivory Park this morning pic.twitter.com/j9sZp4aZ7v — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 24, 2021 Mashaba spoke to community members at Ivory Park, saying his party’s message was clear, they put the people first. The newly formed party took their celebrations further north, into the city of Tshwane, where Mashaba, Gauteng provincial chairperson John Moodey and Tshwane mayoral candidate Abel Tau led the proceedings at Soshanguve Park. #HeritageDay in Tshwane 🇿🇦@AbelTau1 @NkeleMolapo pic.twitter.com/tQGpofwFkI — ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 24, 2021 The party will also contest the mayoral position in the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, with former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza as its candidate.

“ActionSA is a viable alternative in eThekwini with Dr Makhosi Khoza as a mayoral candidate. ActionSA is committed to preserving our beaches and growing our economy through the deliberate act of putting the people of eThekwini first,” ActionSA said. Khoza’s mayoral campaign has placed significant importance on the cleaning up on Durban’s Blue Flag beach, which according to her, has become a health hazard and a danger zone. Khoza said the state of the beaches are a result of the mismanagement of infrastructure maintenance and unmanaged urban migration, among other reasons.