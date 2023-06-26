ActionSA launches campaign to move KZN Legislature to Ulundi

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has launched a campaign to return the provincial Legislature to Ulundi instead of the government’s plan to build a new precinct to the tune of over R6billion. The political party said it supported the IFP’s call to move the legislature and for the government to utilise the state-of-the-art infrastructure already in place in Ulundi.

The IFP said it was important that the provincial legislature be moved back to Ulundi, arguing that it would boost economic development, especially through tourism in Zululand. According to ActionSA, the KZN government currently spends over R11 million per year for the rental of office space for the legislature in Pietermaritzburg. “Why spend that kind of money when the people of KZN need better housing, water and sanitation infrastructure and sustainable energy supply?” said ActionSA KZN Provincial Chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango.