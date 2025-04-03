ActionSA may leave the GNU if VAT hike is not reversed

ActionSA’s Chief Whip, Athol Trollip, declared that his party will rethink its decision to join the Government of National Unity (GNU) if the Democratic Alliance (DA) exits the coalition government. But in the same breath, the party warned the ANC there will be consequences if they don't work on reversing the Value Added Tax (VAT) hike expected to come into effect on May 1.

The agreement between the ANC and ActionSA includes that the VAT increase be scrapped in 30 days. It also included inflation adjustments for personal income tax to prevent bracket creep. He said this in a media briefing on Thursday in the Western Cape. His remarks come after Parliament passed the Budget on Wednesday, which his party assisted the ANC-led government to get the budget through.

"If the DA leaves the GNU, if they get kicked out, we will reconsider our position. The opposition space is going to get crowded, and we will have to make a strategic decision. “But that depends on the GNU, whether they want us in there or not,” he said. He added: “We will wait and see, but we will make a strategic decision where we can make the greatest impact.”

However, Trollip mentioned that there has not been any formal communication regarding the GNU reshuffle. This happened while the DA was opening a case against the budget in Parliament on Wednesday. The blue party argued that the budget was pushed illegally without following proper procedures.

Responding to this, Trollip said the DA was well within their rights to pursue legal remedies in line with their views. “It is also crucial to recognise that this is uncharted territory for our country, and in any constitutional democracy, every mechanism available must be respected. “What must also be noted about the DA is that ActionSA made genuine efforts to engage with them on the budget efforts that were met with no willingness to engage.