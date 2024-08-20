ActionSA nominates Nobuhle Mthembu for Joburg council speaker position

ActionSA in Johannesburg has proposed Nobuhle Mthembu, the leader of the Joburg Caucus, to be the City of Johannesburg's (CoJ) next council speaker. Her nomination comes after the former speaker Margaret Arnolds resigned from the position last week.

Arnolds, a member of the African Independent Congress (AIC), resigned from her duties after the newly elected mayor Dada Morero appointed her as MMC for Finance. In a statement, ActionSA said Mthembu was put forward because she has been at the forefront of championing the interests of Johannesburg residents during her term in Council. From exposing the administrative inefficiencies that led to the tragic Usindiso fire, which claimed more than 77 lives, to addressing the mismanagement of the Bree explosion, tackling the water crisis, poor service delivery, and the lack of political will in addressing the decline of the Inner City, the party said Mthembu’s commitment and track-record in protecting the best interests of Johannesburg residents was unimpeachable.

Her fight against the R200 surcharge imposed on the already overstretched residents of the city was what contributed to her nomination. "We believe that Mthembu’s unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and maximising efficiency, along with her proven leadership skills, dedication to public service, and ability to drive meaningful change, will undoubtedly contribute to achieving these goals and improving the state of governance and service in the City of Johannesburg," it said. The election of the speaker is set to take place at the city chamber in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday.