ActionSA seeks transparency and accountability on ministerial appointments

ActionSA has initiated a series of parliamentary questions aimed at every cabinet minister and deputy minister, seeking detailed information about their support staff appointments. This follows the recent revelations over Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen appointing right-wing podcaster Roman Cabanac as chief of staff in his department, with political parties saying it is cadre deployment.

Political parties such as the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned the appointment of individuals into the ministry. According to ActionSA Chief Whip Lerato Ngobeni, under the Public Service Act, there are clear rules about the qualifications and experience needed for political appointments to the ministerial offices. These standards are meant to ensure that skilled personnel who can effectively execute their mandates are placed in these positions, she said.

‘’Exceptions to the rule, which do occur under special circumstances, must in every instance be fully justified and motivated before being considered for exemption.’’ Ngobeni said that the recent scandal has raised awareness on this issue. According to her, ministers have been asking for exceptions to the rules, which has resulted in the appointment of people who might not be qualified for their positions. “Concerningly, the circumvention of these standards is becoming increasingly prevalent, with ministers requesting deviations to make parochial appointments of apparently unqualified or under qualified and inexperienced individuals to key positions.’’

Ngobeni said this practice is highly likely to be occurring across most, if not all ministries. ‘’It’s ironical that in a coalition built on compromise, some parties that previously bemoaned the practice of cadre deployment seem now to have turned cadre deployment from a condemned practice into one that they now embrace, with ministerial offices now filled to the brim with party loyalists and cronies/cadres. “The abandonment of meritocracy in favour of patronage is deeply troubling, as it underscores the risk of sacrificing professionalism for political loyalty and expediency.’’

Moreover, Ngobeni said the party is calling for transparency and accountability. Ngobeni also noted that the party wants to verify the qualifications of all ministerial support staff appointed since the cabinet announcement on June 30. Ngobeni said they are seeking detailed information about the support staff’s educational backgrounds, professional experience, and any deviations from standard appointment procedures.