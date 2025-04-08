ActionSA stands firm | 'Scrap VAT increase before GNU negotiations'

ActionSA has responded to recent media reports suggesting the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) plans to reconfigure the Government of National Unity (GNU) by saying they will not entertain this idea until the VAT increase is reversed. In a statement, party leader Herman Mashaba affirmed that for them to even consider the proposal, critical tax issues, including the VAT increase and income tax bracket creep, should be resolved.

Mashaba emphasised that, despite the media reports, no official communication has been received from the ANC regarding this matter. However, he said the party was open to constructive dialogue, particularly surrounding the ongoing budget deadlock. “ActionSA took the responsible step to end the budget impasse and protect South Africans from their national budget being used as a political football, on the strict condition that both the VAT increase and income tax bracket creep are removed,” he said.

Mashaba’s remarks come after ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Treasury was finding it difficult to find alternatives to reverse the 0.5% VAT increase following an agreement with ActionSA to support the 2025 Budget. But Ramaphosa said they will continue to engage with the parties to find a more suitable solution for all. In line with this, ActionSA has already submitted proposals offering over R100 billion in alternative revenue options to offset these tax increases.