ActionSA to announce new member of ’national political consequence’

ActionSA is expected to announce a new member joining its ranks on Monday. The party said it had witnessed an unprecedented momentum in its organisation and that structures were being formed at a rapid pace as more people were approaching ActionSA to join the party.

“This includes a number of very prominent South Africans who will play an important role in developing a depth of leadership essential for a party aiming to achieve a national footprint and in particular delivering the all-important #ActionSA2024Project,” the party said. According to a statement issued on Sunday, the party’s new member will add great value to ActionSA including its programme of governance and diversity of leadership voices within the party. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba will be joined by national chairperson Michael Beaumont, Gauteng chairperson John Moodey, national director of operation Funzi Ngobeni, Tshwane Mayco member Abel Tau and national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni at the announcement which will take place at the Radisson Blue in Sandton.

Mashaba was recently in a public spat with former provincial leader in eThekwini Municipality Dr Makhosi Khoza. The two locked horns on Radio 702 where their differences played out in the open. Mashaba accused Khoza of having voted with the ANC during eThekwini inaugural council, which saw the ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda beating the DA’s Nicole Graham for mayor. Mashaba also said Khoza’s election to municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) as chairperson was not sanctioned by the party because she never consulted the national leadership.