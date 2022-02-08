ActionSA to reveal a new member in Eastern Cape
Johannesburg - Could Athol Trollip be making a political comeback by joining Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA?
This is the question many people are asking.
But ActionSA is not letting the cat out of the bag about who the party will reveal as its new member and possibly ActionSA Eastern Cape leader. However, there is strong speculation that it could be Trollip.
The former DA federal chairperson, and a former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, left the opposition party in 2019 shortly after leader Mmusi Maimane resigned.
IOL News attempted to call Trollip but he rejected the phone calls and did not respond to text messages.
Meanwhile, ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni told IOL that she had received numerous calls from people who wanted her to reveal the name. However, she advised that the press conference will take place on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha at 11am.
“The press conference is tomorrow. The person ... will be announced tomorrow. If we announce it now it does not make sense to hold the press conference,” said Ngobeni.
In a press statement, ActionSA said it would welcome the newest “high-profile member” to join its ranks.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and national chairperson Michael Beaumont will travel to the Eastern Cape to welcome the new member on behalf of the party.
“This announcement is part of a series of high-profile individuals who will be joining ActionSA this year following a successful 2021 local government election campaign. It also forms part of a critical component of ActionSA’s development, the deepening of our leadership pool,” Ngobeni said.
Two weeks ago the party revealed former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as the new addition.
Political Bureau