ActionSA welcomes high court ruling declaring VIP protection policy unlawful

ActionSA's Johannesburg Caucus has welcomed the High Court's judgment declaring the controversial VIP Protection Policy unlawful. The ruling affirms the party's long-held position against the policy, which it deemed wasteful and unnecessary.

The VIP Protection Policy was passed by the City of Johannesburg Council on March 20, 2024, despite significant opposition. The policy proposed extensive security measures for public representatives, including bodyguards and entourages. ActionSA, along with other critics, argued that it misused municipal resources that should instead have been directed toward service delivery. The party also highlighted that existing mechanisms already allow public representatives to apply for protection when faced with credible threats.

"We opposed this policy from the onset, going so far as to vote against it in council. Our stance has always been clear: resources intended for VIP protection should be redirected toward service delivery, benefiting the communities we serve," said Zark Lebatlang, ActionSA’s Chief Whip in the City of Johannesburg Lebatlang emphasised that ActionSA recognises the sufficiency of current provisions without requiring a separate policy. “It is worth noting,” he added, “that the security detail of Council Speaker Cllr. Nobuhle Mthembu is nowhere near what was stipulated in the VIP Protection Policy. She does not have an entourage or a dozen bodyguards as claimed in some quarters.”

ActionSA has consistently maintained that public representatives should remain accessible to the communities they serve, without unnecessary barriers. Reflecting on the Council’s approval of the now-unconstitutional policy, Lebatlang noted the party’s commitment to ensuring future decisions adhere strictly to legislative requirements and ministerial determinations. “As part of the Legislature, we will leverage our positions to ensure that any enhancements to personal protection allowances for municipal councillors are consistent with the law,” he affirmed.