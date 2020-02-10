Johannesburg - Anti-apartheid activist Keith Coleman has testified that late fellow activist Dr Neil Aggett was unresponsive when he greeted him shortly before he was found dead in custody.
Coleman was on Monday giving testimony at the reopened trial of Aggett, who died in 1982 while in detention at the then John Vorster Square police station, after days of torture.
Several activists who were also detained at the station around the same time have already testified how Aggett had been severely tortured by the apartheid security police during interrogations before his body was found hanging in his cell.
Coleman said he had first sneaked into Aggett’s cell but the activist did not respond when he greeted him and again when he greeted him while he passed him in the corridor of the shower.
Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat had told the inquest that Aggett had been “finished” and rendered a “zombie” by the apartheid security police before his death was announced, adding that he had also greeted him without receiving any response as he appeared totally disorientated.