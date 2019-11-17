Marikana - A National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) rally in Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West scheduled for Sunday is an act of "provocation", according to former Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) town councillor and activist Napoleon Webster.
The decision by the NUM and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) to hold the rally was "nothing but a water testing strategy to ascertain as to whether the river is still deep or sunk so that they could cross (sic)", Webster said on Sunday.
Cosatu and the NUM's presence in the volatile Marikana area was an "act of provocation". "Conscious driven community members ought to publicly denounce by rejecting and distancing themselves from extreme provoking Cosatu/NUM visit to our community (sic)," he said.
The NUM rally in Marikana is the first since before the August 2012 shootings during a violent wildcat strike at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mining operations, now Sibanye-Stillwater.
NUM national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburuu said on Saturday that the aim "of organising the rally in Marikana is to try and resuscitate the NUM in the platinum belt".