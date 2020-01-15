Johannesburg - Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has hailed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s decision to push for adoption of the draft Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which is aimed at stripping school governing bodies (SGBs) of the authority to appoint school principals, deputy principals and heads of departments.
Makaneta said the bill was expected to give the department more powers to prevent the disruption of schooling and reduce corruption in the appointment of school heads.
“One of the reasons South Africa experiences an ailing education system is the high presence of people who have not even been to class, but are given the responsibility to make decisions affecting the entire terrain of education,” he said.
“The government is moving in the right direction by taking power away from SGBs and unions, which have misused the appointment processes to favour their own cadres.”
Makaneta said most SGB members at schools in rural areas knew little about education or the philosophy of teaching and learning, yet had the authority “to decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of pupils throughout the country”.