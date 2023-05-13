Advisers say ANC’s 10 cows for King Misuzulu is not a bribe to sway him to back the governing party

Durban - Advisers of Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, say they are dismayed by media reports that the 10 cows brought by the ANC delegation when they met him on Friday in Durban were bribes to sway the King to back the governing party. In a joint statement on Saturday, Philani PG Mavundla and Professor Jabulani Maphalala said it is customary for those who come to seek an audience with the king to bring some offerings.

They said in the past, the EFF, ActionSA leadership and the Premier of Mpumalanga, Refilwe Tsipane-Mtsweni brought gifts in the form of cows and they were not called bribes. The ANC’s delegation which was led by its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, visited the king ahead of national leaders spreading across the province to meet with branches and assess the state of the party. NEWS: Advisors of Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, say they are dismayed by tabloid media reports that the 10 cows brought by the ANC delegation when they met him on Friday in Durban were bribes to sway the King to back the governing party. In a joint statement on Saturday, pic.twitter.com/AKz4uZCoyb — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 13, 2023 As a customary practice when seeking an audience with the king, they brought the cows, but before sunset, it was already claimed that they were bribing the king after he recently voiced his displeasure regarding the ANC-led provincial government.

The king claimed that it was controlling him to the extent that it was now about to tell him when to make a new baby. The king’s advisers said it was unfortunate that some had misinterpreted a centuries-old tradition out of sheer ignorance. “The Zulu culture is clear that all who visit the King (ukuyokhotha iSilo) pay their respects in the form of an offering.

“Various political parties and individuals have, on previous occasions, rightly practised this tradition and have never been accused of bribery. “In 2017, the EFF visited the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzilu and presented him with five cows before engaging in a closed meeting. “Thereafter, in October 2022, ActionSA leadership under Herman Mashaba gifted King Misuzulu a Nguni as a symbol of respect to the royal family.

“Shortly afterwards, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni–Tsipane also paid her respects to King Misuzulu, bearing gifts and cattle. “Abangcweki (visitors) gave cattle to the King,” their statement read. Maphalala and Mavundla said they attended the meeting to ensure that all is well recorded and never twisted.

“We wish to reiterate that the Royal House was well-represented at the recent meeting with ANC leaders. This representation included the presence of the honourable Prince Vanana of KwaMinya, Prince Simphiwe of KwaZiphethe and iNkosi Mahlobo. “Professor Maphalala and I (Mavundla) were also a part of this meeting as special advisers to the King. "Our role was to listen to what the ANC delegation had to say so that we can give sound advice to His Majesty and to ensure that there is no distortion of facts on what transpired.