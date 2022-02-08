Advocate Jayashree Govender first to be interviewed for Inspector-General of Intelligence position

Cape Town - MPs have started grilling candidates for the position of Inspector-General of Intelligence. Advocate Jayashree Govender was the first candidate on the podium.

Govender is currently employed as the legal adviser in the office of the inspector-general, a position she has held for 17 years since March 2005. She has been a legal adviser to three inspectors-general during her tenure. Prior to her current position, after completing her BA LLB Govender was admitted as an attorney in 1992. She then joined the prosecution services from 1992 until 2005. During that time she said she prosecuted in the high and lower courts in Durban. In 1999, she was appointed in the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions and during her stint she served in various units.

“Based on my stay at the office of the inspector-general, I have a very good idea of what works and what doesn’t. “When I joined the office of the inspector-general, there was no legal adviser. “There are definitely challenges.

“If I had to talk about the vision I have for that office, I think the issues we should look at are the amendments to the legislation. “The IG’s is a creature of statute. We cannot not execute our functions because there are gaps in the legislation. Right now, we have to make do with what we have and I think there are ways of doing that – being a little more creative with the legislation is a question for interpretation and also being more proactive in how we can do that,” Govender said. At the outset, she said, the most important focus would be to establish a relationship with the committee as both are reliant on each other.