Advocate Jennifer Williams appointed to investigate sexual assault allegations against suspended MEC Albert Fritz

Cape Town - Advocate Jennifer Williams has been appointed to conduct the investigation related to the sexual assault allegations against Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz. The suspended MEC stepped down from his responsibilities as DA provincial leader shortly after provincial Premier Alan Winde announced his immediate suspension.

While Winde had referred to the grounds of suspension as serious allegations, it has emerged that the MEC’s investigation relates to sexual assault complaints by young employees who had worked in his office. On Wednesday it was confirmed that the provincial government’s legal services unit has approached the State Attorney, requesting that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against Fritz. “We have now received confirmation that Advocate Jennifer Williams has been appointed to conduct the investigation.

“I will communicate the outcome of the investigation and take such steps as may be necessary or appropriate upon its finalisation. “I have full faith that this investigation will be conducted with the integrity that it deserves,” Winde said. Earlier in the day the ANC in the province’s Sifiso Mtsweni announced that the party will be laying criminal charges against both Fritz and Winde.