Africa4Palestine to lay complaint against Mogoeng over Israel-Palestine comments

Johannesburg - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng faces a complaint to be laid at the Judicial Service Commission by Africa4Palestine following his recent remarks which seemed to show support for the government of Israel. Mogoeng has faced widespread criticisms from different sections of society following the publication of a video clip which has been interpreted as support for Israel. The chief justice was speaking during a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post along with South Africa's chief rabbi, Warren Goldstein. Mogoeng quotes a bible verse and says "So, I am under an obligation as a Christian to love Israel, to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, which actually means the peace of Israel. I cannot, as a Christian, do anything other than love and pray for Israel because I know hatred for Israel by me and my nation can only attract unprecedented curses upon our nation”. He further states that South Africa was missing the opportunity to play a role in the Israel-Palestine matter.

The ANC has come out strongly against Mogoeng labelling his comments as "concerning".

Africa4Palestine said it will lay a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission. The organisation is in support of Palestine and said it would also seek legal advice on the matter.

The group said it was concerned that a matter was currently before the Constitutional Court dealing with comments related to the Israel-Palestine issue. The apex court heard arguments, in 2019, in the hate speech matter that involves trade union Cosatu and the SA Jewish Board of Deputies

"The Chief Justice having participated in such an overtly political event hosted by the Jerusalem Post and chief rabbi, when the matter is in front of his court is considered improper at worst or highly questionable in the very least," the organisation said.

The organisation said Mogoeng's utterances showed a disregard for international law because "Israel is a serial violator of UN resolutions and international law".