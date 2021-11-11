African leaders to descend on Durban for trade fair

Durban – The who’s who of African leaders are set to descend on Durban for the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) from November 15 to 21 to build a strategic platform to boost trade and investment throughout the continent. Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the event will see South African President Cyril Ramaphosa making a keynote address on Monday. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel will be delivering a message before the President on Monday.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala will welcome the crowd of high profile African delegates at the International Convention Centre in Durban. Chair of the AU and President of the Democratic Republic of Congo - Félix Tshisekedi, Ghanaian President and host of AfCFTA Secretariat - Nana Akufo-Addo, former Niger President and AfCFTA Champion - Mahamadou Issoufou and Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat are all likely to make an appearance. President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank Professor Benedict Oramah and former Nigerian President and Chair of the IATF advisory council Olusegun Obasanjo have also confirmed their attendance and will be part of the proceedings.

American entertainer and host of the popular game show Family Feud - Steve Harvey, will be delivering a message of goodwill. The fair is likely to attract around 10 000 attendees from across Africa with $40 billion of trade and investment deals set to be concluded at the event, the IATF said. It said the conference would take a deep dive into a number of themed areas, namely youth empowerment, the creative and cultural sector and the automotive sector, providing them with a platform for networking and potential development.