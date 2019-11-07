Johannesburg - Electricity company Eskom is owed R632 million in outstanding payments by other African state-owned power utilities, the main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Thursday, citing Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan's response to questions in Parliament showed that neighbouring Zimbabwe's Zesa owed more than half of that - R322 million - as that country faced an economic crunch due to political challenges which had left it unable to honour its debt obligations, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said.
Mozambique's Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) owes R221 million while Zambia's Zesco owes R89 million.
"While the minister might be of the view that this R632 million will have a minimal impact on Eskom’s cash flow, the reality is that every cent counts when the power utility has a mountain of debt in the area of more than R420 billion," Mazzone said.
"Half a billion rand is an astonishing amount of money and could, in the long term, go a long way in stabilising the financial woes at Eskom."