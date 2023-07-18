The President Cyril Ramaphosa led African Peace Mission to silence the guns in Ukraine and bring an end to the war in that country would be achieved eventually, so says ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Mashatile was delivering the opening address at the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue, which is taking place under the theme of “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive growth“.

Mashatile told delegates that the ANC was “fully behind” the African Peace initiative and firmly reiterated its anti-war stance which they have asserted since the war began. In June, Ramaphosa led a group of six African leaders to Ukraine and Russia where they engaged with presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. “We are here for the silencing of the guns in Ukraine, the achievement of genuine peace and the peaceful co-existence between Russia and Ukraine.

“We are fully behind the African Peace Initiative,” Mashatile said. Mashatile reiterated the party’s stance when he delivered the opening address at the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre on Tuesday. The BRICS and Africa dialogue has seen more than 50 political parties from the BRICS nations and including various other countries interested in joining BRICS.