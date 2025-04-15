AfriForum and Solidarity attack Mcebisi Jonas' appointment as US envoy

Lobby groups Solidarity and AfriForum have been outspoken in their opposition to Mcebisi Jonas' appointment as Special US envoy. Chief executive of AfriForum Kallie Kriel brought up Jonas' speech on the 11th Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Annual Lecture in which the former deputy finance minister criticised US president, Donald Trump.

Kriel asked on X: "Here Mr Mcebisi Jonas, South Africa's new Special Envoy to the United States of America, insults President @realDonaldTrump. Given these remarks, do you think Jonas will be able to mend the shaky relationship between South Africa and the Trump administration?" In the speech Jonas called Trump a racist, homophobic narcissist. These remarks have been used to tear down his mission to mend relations with the US. Echoing the sentiments, head of public liaison at Solidarity, Jaco Kleynhans insinuated that the appointment was a result of incompetence.

"There can only be one of two reasons why Ramaphosa decided to appoint Mcebisi Jonas as envoy to the US despite these totally disqualifying statements: Either their vetting process is so weak that they missed the video (pathetic), or they (ANC led government) want to show Trump the middle finger. I can't see how the relationship between our two countries is going to be repaired now," said Kleynhans. However, Jonas thanked President Ramaphosa and appointing him in the critical role. "I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between South Africa and the United States.