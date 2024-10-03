AfriForum calls DA and FF+ to reconsider GNU participation amid Bela Act concerns

AfriForum has unanimously called on the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) to reconsider their participation in the Government of National Unity (GNU) if the controversial clauses of the Bela Amendment Act, which it says threaten Afrikaans schools, are implemented unchanged. IOL reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa last month signed the bill into law, but due to opposition from the DA, delayed the implementation of clauses four and five for three months to allow for negotiations with parties in the GNU.

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, expressed concern about a faction of anti-Afrikaans activists within the African National Congress (ANC) and the Gauteng government who are reportedly undermining Ramaphosa’s efforts for further discussion on the Bela Act. “This anti-Afrikaans group is openly out to derail constructive discussions and steamroll the implementation of the Bela Act in its current format,” Kriel said. He emphasised that the hope for a cooperative era within the GNU could be shattered if it becomes apparent that the DA and FF+ are merely following ANC policies, including those that jeopardise Afrikaans schools.

“Hannah Arendt said that one does not have the right to obey injustice. “Likewise, parties like the DA and the FF+ do not have the right to participate in the injustice that will be perpetrated against Afrikaans children and schools by the Bela Act in its current format,” Kriel argued. Kriel warned that if the Bela Act is fully enacted under the GNU, it would implicate all participants in an assault on Afrikaans communities.

“Afrikaans speakers do not, like other cultural groups, have large traditional areas where their cultures are promoted. Therefore, Afrikaans schools are central to the survival of these communities,” he added. The organisation is particularly troubled by remarks from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and his MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, who have suggested there is no place for single-medium Afrikaans schools, Kriel noted. “This disdain for further discussion is also shared by several senior officials in the National Department of Education,” he said, referring to a meeting where aggressive comments were apparently made towards AfriForum delegates regarding the implementation of the Bela Bill.