Ian Cameron, AfriForum's head of safety, said there have been more than 135 cash-in-transit heists in the country since the start of the year, with Gauteng being the worst affected province.

"It is truly concerning that police members are arrested and prosecuted in various cash-in-transit heists. A specialist unit is, therefore, the only way to ensure that this type of crime is eradicated. Political interference from ANC ranks further influences the poor quality of certain officers in the police service," Cameron said.





"Cash in transit robbers are professional criminals; they know exactly what they are doing and are trained. They must, therefore, be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."



