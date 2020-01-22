Johannesburg - Afriforum wants the UN forum dealing with human rights violations to act against President Cyril Ramaphosa and former International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
On Tuesday, the civil rights organisation lodged a complaint with the UN Special Rapporteur’s office accusing Ramaphosa and Sisulu of allegedly failing to recognise their body as a “human rights defender”.
Ernst Roets - AfriForum head of policy action - made the claim in a letter he wrote on Tuesday to UN Special Rapporteur Michel Forst in which he accused Ramaphosa and Sisulu of allegedly impairing the work that AfriForum was doing “to promote human and civil rights” in South Africa.
“This follows Ramaphosa’s statement on farm murders and land grabs in September 2018, during a visit to the USA,” Roets said.
“The charge is aimed at Ramaphosa’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s tweet in August 2018 that Trump had instructed his secretary of state to investigate land grabs and farm murders in South Africa. In reaction to the tweet, Ramaphosa said in an interview on Bloomberg (an international news channel) that Trump had been misinformed about the situation in South Africa.”