Retailer Totalsports has removed posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth over 'media controversy'. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Port Elizabeth - AfriForum in a statement on Tuesday has condemned the decision by Totalsports to remove the stand-up posters of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from its shops. AfriForum has also accused the retailer of allowing itself to be tainted by racial politics.

Ernst Roets, head of policy and action at AfriForum, says that Totalsports’ decision shows that the retailer group is willing to be dragged down by a racially motivated political narrative.

“Although Etzebeth is accused of making racist remarks at a brown person, he also denies these accusations.

"The case has not yet been heard and no ruling has yet been made on the facts.