AfriForum demands international sanctions against Julius Malema for 'Kill the Boer' chant

AfriForum remains opposed to Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), for his continued singing of the controversial chant 'Kill the Boer'. The chief executive of the lobby group, Kallie Kriel has called for sanctions against the politician. "AfriForum is now starting with the process to request governments internationally to impose punitive actions against Julius Malema, and those guilty of human rights violations by chanting 'Kill the Boer'," said Kriel.

He further stated that AfriForum will request governments to use diplomatic channels to request the South African government to condemn the murder of "Afrikaners and farmers." Recently, the Constitutional Court dismissed AfriForum's appeal of 'Kill the Boer' song ruling. The ruling reaffirmed an earlier decision by the Equality Court that the song, often chanted by Malema at political rallies, does not constitute hate speech but instead falls under the protection of free speech.

After the recent ruling, the EFF insisted it will not back down from singing the controversial song despite increasing calls for the song to be shunned in public discourse. Speaking to SABC, EFF member of the Central Command Team and Member of Parliament, Nqobile Mhlongo said the song, according to her party's understanding, means the system which excludes the black majority of South Africa from the mainstream economy must be "killed". "We will continue to sing the song, there is victory now, the matter is closed. They can go and cry in the streets because they have no regard for our Constitutional Court," said Mhlongo.