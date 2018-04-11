16/03/2018. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams briefs the media on former president Jacob Zuma's charges at the NPA's offices in Pretoria.. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency/ANA

PRETORIA - Civil rights organisation AfriForum on Wednesday filed criminal charges of corruption, fraud, theft, extortion and forgery against National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams and six other senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"This follows after AfriForum received an anonymous letter that elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct. In this letter is a plea for AfriForum to ensure that the rot within the NPA is not allowed to continue,” Monique Taute, head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit, told journalists at the Silverton police station in Pretoria.

“One allegation refers to a covertly-funded fraudulent travel claim from four members of the NPA. The claims, submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust, misrepresent the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town and spent R97 000 of these covert funds,” says Taute.

Additionally, it is also alleged that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to the NDPP, who then used the vehicle for personal benefit.

“I believe the suggestion here is that all government assets are strictly governed and that the logbooks, etc must at all times – even under covert circumstances – reflect the factual use of the asset, but in this case the NDPP has corruptly ensured a personal and/or gratuitous official benefit to which he is not entitled,” adds Taute.

She said AfriForum believes the allegations are of an alarming nature, and therefore requested the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the allegations.

Taute said the allegations "should now be enough reason for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Abrahams from office, as it is clear that he is not a fit and proper person to hold office".

The NPA is yet to comment on the allegations.

African News Agency/ANA