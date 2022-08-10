AfriForum says Home Affairs did not follow procedure in deploying border guards

Pretoria – Civil rights organisation AfriForum said it had sent a letter to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi demanding clarity about the process followed in deploying border guards under the management of the Border Management Authority (BMA). According to AfriForum’s spokesperson on community safety, Jacques Broodryk, the legislation pertaining to the Border Management Act, which would empower the Department of Home Affairs and the BMA to deploy the guards, had not yet been gazetted.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Despite the fact that this legislation is not yet in place, the BMA guards were deployed to various border areas and have actively been stopping and searching vehicles and have also been issued with firearms,” said Broodryk. “If our conclusion is correct, and these guards have been deployed before the required legislation has been gazetted, it will mean that the government has unlawfully deployed a rogue unit of vigilantes to our border areas. “This would mean that these guards currently have less arresting powers than an ordinary citizen, acting in their personal capacity.”

AfriForum said it was also concerned about the “rushed training these guards have received” as well as the manner in which the guards were sourced. “Apparently the members of the BMA guards are former police and military officials but if they left the service in good standing is unknown. The impression this creates, is that AfriForum’s border watch initiative has put so much pressure on the Department of Home Affairs that they took shortcuts in deploying the guards in an effort to create the impression that they are addressing the country’s serious challenges regarding border security,” said Broodryk. In June, Motsoaledi said the role of the Border Management Authority’s guards was to safeguard the borders, with the SANDF still protecting the country’s 4 773km borderline, including the maritime coastline.

Story continues below Advertisement

Motsoaledi made the remarks while responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Adrian Roos, who asked the difference between the responsibilities of Border Management Authority’s (BMA) and SANDF. The remarks came after the SANDF said it would be illegal for any civil organisation or NGO, including business, to conduct patrols at any borders of the country, after online reports surfaced that AfriForum had taken responsibility for border patrols. In his response, Motsoaledi said the duties of the border patrol guards entailed conducting general border management activities and security services to ensure effective and efficient border management.

Story continues below Advertisement