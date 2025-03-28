AfriForum seeks international legal avenues against 'Kill the Boer' chant

AfriForum has instructed its legal team to explore international legal avenues to continue its fight against the ''Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer'' chant, which it claims incites violence against Afrikaners and farmers. "The internationalisation of the fight against calls for violence is the next logical step," said AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel said, adding that the Constitutional Court failed to safeguard Afrikaner human rights and criticised the lack of protection for Afrikaner rights within South Africa.

This follows the Constitutional Court's dismissal of its appeal against the chant. IOL previously reported that in a ruling handed on Thursday, the apex court said the application bears no reasonable prospects for success. Kriel also pointed out that the chant has garnered international attention, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemning it as incitement to violence.

"South Africa’s leaders and politicians must take action to protect Afrikaners and other disfavoured minorities," Rubio tweeted on Monday. Kriel emphasised that AfriForum’s fight will go beyond legal action and include efforts to raise awareness among international authorities about the South African courts’ stance on the chant. "According to South African courts, it is acceptable to encourage the murder of Afrikaners and farmers, while President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government refuse to condemn these calls for violence," he said.

In response to the government's inaction, AfriForum plans to expand its 177 neighbourhood and farm watches to ensure communities can protect themselves from violence. "If the authorities do not want to protect us, we will continue to protect ourselves," Kriel said. "No self-respecting community can tolerate calls for violence against them and their children. We will never accept that calls for violence against our communities are legal, and therefore we will fight it at every possible level with everything we have."