TSHWANE - Controversial political party Black First Land First (BLF), led by Andile Mngxitama, said on Wednesday that attempts by "land thieves" to prevent BLF from potentially joining Parliament had failed dismally. He said if BLF garnered sufficient votes to be in Parliament after the May 8 election, it would not be business as usual in the National Assembly.

"After today, the land struggle starts. We are going to expropriate land. Johan Rupert must know we must come for that land. We are not going to wait to go into parliament and talk too much because when white people took our land, there wasn't much talking," said Mngxitama.

He was speaking to journalists at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) where he was tendering a BLF candidate list on the last day that submissions could be made.

"Yes, we are newcomers, it is our first and historic moment where a party that represents black people, and black alone ... black people's interests will be in Parliament. Our people have brought us up to here," said Mngxitama, surrounded by a small crowd of lively supporters.

Mngxitama said BLF was carrying the "hopes and aspirations" of many people on its shoulders.

"We are very confident that our people want us in parliament. We know also that the enemy of black people, the enemy that has stolen our land, the enemy that has made us tenants in our own country, doesn't want BLF to be in parliament. We have ticked the boxes [in accordance with IEC processes], we have done what is required administratively, and up to now I want to commend the IEC for being very helpful," said Mngxitama.

