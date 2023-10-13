AG slates ANC-run eThekwini municipality for failing to fill 16,555 vacancies while country is battling high unemployment rate

The ANC-run eThekwini municipality has once again been left red-faced after the Auditor-General (AG) raised concerns about its failure to fill 16,555 vacant positions. Some of the positions have not been filled for over 15 years and this comes at a time when the country is battling high unemployment.

At full capacity, the eThekwini municipality has 40,550 positions. NEWS: The ANC-run eThekwini municipality has once again been left red-faced after the AG (Auditor-General) raised concerns about its failure to fill 16 555 vacant positions. Some of the positions have not been filled for over 15 years and this comes at a time when the country — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 12, 2023 In a batch of communication between the AG’s office and the municipality, it was revealed that eThekwini faring badly when it comes to filling the vacant positions when compared with the DA-run City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape. According to the batch of information seen by IOL, the exchange took place between April and May this year.

The circular signed by Mbhele. In July this year, a process was started to address the concerns of the AG and strangely, instead of filling the positions by hiring the needed staff, the municipality decided to “delete” some of the vacant positions. The City Manager, Musa Mbhele, gave the process to delete the vacant positions the green light on September 9, 2023. “In order to circumvent this situation of being above the 10 percent threshold and to comply with the DPSA guidelines as well as addressing the Auditor General's concern, it is appropriate to clean up the organisational structure by deleting long-standing vacant and unfunded posts that are 15 and above years old but never been filled.

“The Organisational Development and Change Management (ODCM) Unit will be undertaking this exercise starting in September 2023. “They will have to consult with Human Capital and Line Departments / Units,” Mbheli wrote to deputy city managers and unit heads. UPDATE: EThekwini City Manager, Musa Mbhele, tells the ongoing SALGA gathering in that they are facing 2489 civil claims from different people and for different issues. Some of the lawsuits are for road accidents caused by potholes left unattended by the city and other issues. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 12, 2023 Mbhele added that this should be done within six months.