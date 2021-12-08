AG Tsakani Maluleke calls for departments to get more clean audits

Cape Town - Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has called for accountability on more departments and entities to push them to get more clean audits. She said while there has been an improvement of 115 clean audits from departments and entities this year this was an improvement of 109 clean audits last year.

But Maluleke also said she was concerned about departments not completing their audits on time leading to delays in the submission of financial statements. She said departments have until the end of the end of May to submit their financial statements, but some departments and entities submit late. “There are 115 auditees (48 departments and 67 public entities) that obtained a clean audit outcome, compared to 109 in the previous year. Together, these auditees are responsible for 19% of the R1.9 trillion expenditure budget managed by national and provincial government,” said Maluleke.

She said there were other 31 departments and entities who are close to getting a clean audit if they have been able to do certain things right. Maluleke said there should be more accountability from senior officials to ensure there was control in departments to prevent leakages. “We are calling upon accounting officers, CFOs and supply chain managers that they put in controls,” said Maluleke.

She said more could be done to get more clean audits despite the improvement this year from 109 clean audits last year to 115. She said she remained concerned about late submissions of financial statements which has an impact on the overall work her office is doing. [email protected]