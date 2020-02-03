Johannesburg - Treasury’s deputy director general and former anti-apartheid activist Ismail Momoniat has detailed his personal account of police brutality while being interrogated by the security branch police at the John Vorster Square police station in 1982.
Momoniat was taking the stand at the inquest into the death of fellow activist and unionist, Dr Neil Aggett, whose body was found hanging in his cell in the same police station.
He said told the inquiry that he had seen Aggett several times during the first days of his detention as they were taken on the same day to the notorious tenth floor for interrogation.
Momoniat recounted how he noticed during his first ten days of interrogation that Aggett was subjected to longer hours of interrogation.
“The first set of interrogations was intense because it was virtually every day. I was lucky because on Sundays I was free but I noticed that Neil was out the entire weekend, the last weekend that he lived,” he said.