Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo continues to receive threats on his life, the Zondo commission heard on Thursday. Agrizzi returned to the commission to reveal more evidence related to corruption at Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, the evidence leader, told the commission that Agrizzi had received a note placed on his car window which was written in IsiZulu.

The note referenced his testimony at the commission and that he should stop testifying or talking about Bosasa.

The second threat the commission’s legal team was notified on Wednesday night that Agrizzi faced a threat to his life and he was immediately given security by the commission.

Agrizzi said he was prepared to testify either way and was determined to cooperate with the commission.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo thanked Agrizzi for his return and cooperation with the commission. He also noted the recent developments regarding Agrizzi’s arrest following his appearance at the commission.

Agrizzi was arrested and released on bail along with other former Bosasa employees in connection with the Special Investigating Unit’s decade-old report which focused on the corrupt activity between Bosasa and the department of correctional services.

Zondo said he had been assured that those arrests were unrelated to the commission’s work and that it should not deter other witnesses from coming forward.

Pretorius highlighted that Agrizzi evidence will largely focus on evidence he had previously provided to the commission in January. And the second part would focus on new matters that he wishes to bring forward.

So far, Agrizzi has confirmed parts of his January testimony regarding the cash vaults that were kept in Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson’s offices. The vaults carried various amounts of cash. He said the minimum was R2 million and the highest R6,5 million. The money was mainly used to bribe various government officials in relation to tenders that had been awarded to Bosasa.

He also explained how Bosasa used various companies to generate cash.

The inquiry continues.