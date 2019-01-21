Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Bribes that were illicitly given to officials at the Correctional Services Department by controversial facilities management company Bosasa were substantially increased when former SARS boss Tom Moyane was appointed as national commissioner of the department. This is according to former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, who is currently testifying before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Since he took the stand last week, Agrizzi has detailed how Bosasa gave monthly payments to politicians and officials in various government departments and state owned companies in a bid to secure or retain contracts.

On Monday, Agrizzi said the amount spent by the company monthly to bribe officials at the correctional services department increased substantially when Moyane took over in 2016.

“The initial amount was R500 000 a month. The amount was amended to increase to R750 000 and this is when the commissioner was appointed,” Agrizzi said.

Agrizzi also told the commission that Moyane continued to protect the contracts enjoyed by Bosasa even when they came under scrutiny.

“For instance, a letter was written to Moyane by a certain journalist to start querying about why he was returning Bosasa and it was just simply put away,” Agrizzi said.

Agrizzi said the illicit cash was packed in bags and given to politically connected middleman Sesinyi Seopela, who was entrusted with handing it over to the officials.

Asked by commission chairperson, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, whether he or Bosasa knew for a fact if Seopela actually delivered the bribes, Agrizzi said he was sure the deliveries were made, adding that information given to the company by Seopela as its “consultant” was always credible.

“His evidence was always very credible. I never needed to check up. I did check up in the initial stages and now and again I would but his evidence and whatever he told me, he was always very accurate,” he said.

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane also came under spotlight after Agrizzi revealed that she had received R50 000 in monthly bribes - among other many favours - to buy her influence in securing contracts and for her to help politically protect the company from prosecution.

